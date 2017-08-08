Prison officers’ leader quits over ‘secret deal’ whispering campaign

The prison officer’s trade union body in Northern Ireland is seeking a new chairman after claims of a whispering campaign and “secret deals” led to the resignation of Adrian Smith.

Maghaberry-based Mr Smith was selected to head the Prison Officers Association (POA) last December – taking over from Finlay Spratt who held the position for 31 years.

In his letter of resignation dated August 7, Mr Smith said he was prepared to acknowledge that he had “made some innocent mistakes” due to inexperience, but strenuously denied he had entered into any secret deals with NI Prison Service management as “has been insinuated”.

He said: “I believe for trust to be regained will be too difficult a bridge for me to cross, and with all the current in-house disagreements, the membership are the ones who are suffering most.

“Another huge factor in my decision has been that I have lost the support of some members and anyone who is seen to support me is also being made a target, and I personally do not wish for this to occur.

“I will accept that I have made some innocent mistakes due to my inexperience in the role as area chairman, but I can assure members that at no time have I had one-to-one meetings with senior management making secret deals for my own gain or anyone else’s, as this has been insinuated by others, to support their own agenda,” he wrote in the letter passed to the Belfast Telegraph.

When he announced his departure in December, Mr Spratt said he was unable to secure a nomination from officers at any of the Northern Ireland’s prisons – Maghaberry, Magilligan, the Young Offenders Centre and Women’s Prison at Hydebank – but was not sorry to be leaving the post.