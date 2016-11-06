Prisoner dies in Maghaberry jail

A 44-year-old remand prisoner has died at Maghaberry Prison, the Northern Ireland Prison Service have said.

The prisoner died on the evening of Saturday, November 5.

His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Acting Prison Service Director General Phil Wragg said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner who has died in Maghaberry.

“My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”