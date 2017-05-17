Proms in the Park to be staged in Fermanagh for first time

Northern Ireland’s annual Proms in the Park event is to be staged in the west of the Province this September.

It will be the first time the event has been held in Co Fermanagh.

Helping to launch this year's BBC Proms in the Park at Castle Coole, outside Enniskillen earlier today were Claire McCollum, who will be co-presenting the event with Noel Thompson, young Fermanagh-born pianist, Oisin McManus and Matthew and Cornelia from St Lawrence's Primary School Choir, Fintona, who recently won the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year.

The BBC-run musical extravaganza will staged at the National Trust property of Castle Coole, to the south-east of Enniskillen, in County Fermanagh on Saturday 9 September.

Now in its 16th year, this year’s BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland is billed as bringing together “internationally acclaimed performers from home and around the world”.

They will perform alongside the Ulster Orchestra in a programme which combines classical and contemporary music – with the BBC adding that viewers can expect “a few surprises” on the evening.

In all, 6,000 tickets will be available for the event, which co-incides with the UK-wide celebrations of the Last Night of the Proms.

Castle Coole

Tickets to BBC Northern Ireland’s Proms in the Park event are complimentary and will be allocated following a random draw.

Details of how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit the BBC Proms in the Park website at: bbc.co.uk/promsinthepark