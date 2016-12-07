Prosecutors assessing whether charges will be brought against Bloody Sunday soldiers

Detectives investigating former soldiers who were involved in the Bloody Sunday shootings have sent a report to prosecutors.

A murder probe into the deaths of 14 civil rights demonstrators shot by paratroopers in Londonderry in 1972 was triggered after a public inquiry found their killings were unjustified.

Detectives from Northern Ireland finished interviewing a number of retired soldiers in August.

They have now compiled a report and sent it to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS), which will assess whether charges should be brought.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Harrison, from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “We can confirm a report has now been submitted to the PPS for consideration. The families have been informed of this development.”

Thirteen people were killed by members of the Parachute Regiment on the day of the incident in Londonderry’s Bogside. Another victim died in hospital four months later.

The murder investigation was launched in 2012. It was initiated after a Government-commissioned inquiry, undertaken by Lord Saville, found none of the victims was posing a threat to soldiers when they were shot.

Following the publication of the Saville report in 2010, then prime minister David Cameron apologised for the Army’s actions, branding them “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

When the first ex-soldier was arrested, a petition calling for soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday to be granted immunity from prosecution gained tens of thousands of supporters.

The other soldiers involved won a challenge at the High Court in London that prevented detectives taking them to Northern Ireland for questioning.

The seven ex-soldiers were instead interviewed in England and Wales, where they live.