Protestant-Catholic differences over peacelines revealed

Pictured at the launch of the report is Dr Adrian Johnston, chairman of the International Fund for Ireland (centre), with some of those connected to the project
People on the Protestant sides of a series of peacelines are less likely to want them removed in the next generation.

That is just one of many findings from a survey carried out by the government-created body the International Fund for Ireland, which published the cumulative results of a survey of 654 people from five areas in Belfast and one around Londonderry’s Fountain area, mostly carried out in spring/summer this year.

It found that, on average, a majority in both communities want barriers removed “within the next generation” – 62% of Protestant/unionist/loyalist (PUL) respondents, and 73% of Catholic/nationalist/republican (CNR) ones.

It appears PUL respondents were more inclined to voice safety concerns; for example, it found 62% of PUL respondents “identify the key functions of the peace walls in terms of safety/security”, compared to 49% of CNR respondents.

On average, just 26% of all respondents had regular contact with those living on the other side.