Protestant-Catholic differences over peacelines revealed

People on the Protestant sides of a series of peacelines are less likely to want them removed in the next generation.

That is just one of many findings from a survey carried out by the government-created body the International Fund for Ireland, which published the cumulative results of a survey of 654 people from five areas in Belfast and one around Londonderry’s Fountain area, mostly carried out in spring/summer this year.

It found that, on average, a majority in both communities want barriers removed “within the next generation” – 62% of Protestant/unionist/loyalist (PUL) respondents, and 73% of Catholic/nationalist/republican (CNR) ones.

It appears PUL respondents were more inclined to voice safety concerns; for example, it found 62% of PUL respondents “identify the key functions of the peace walls in terms of safety/security”, compared to 49% of CNR respondents.

On average, just 26% of all respondents had regular contact with those living on the other side.