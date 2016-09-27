PSNI appeal for information on missing pooch

North Belfast PSNI have issued an appeal on Facebook to find the owners of this charming little Yorkie.

In the post, a PSNI spokesman says: “We’ve been contacted by a resident in the Kilcoole Park area who has asked us to help by posting up a photo of this little Yorkie.

“It’s been scanned etc but there hasn’t been any joy in locating owner details. “Can we get sharing please and try to get this back to its owner?”