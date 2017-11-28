PSNI ask public to be aware of Paypal scam

The public are asked to be aware of a Paypal scam.

A post on PSNI Facebook page says they were made aware of the scam by one of their online users.

"This is a scam sent in by one of our users.

"Please ensure you do not click on the link and immediately block the number from contacting you again. "

The post also offers useful links to assist the public to protect themselves online and stop unknown numbers contacting them.

"For further guidance please visit: http://ow.ly/Sgdg30gRK42 or http://ow.ly/hL0B30gRK43

#ScamWiseNI