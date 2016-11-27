PSNI blast ‘cowardly’ anti-police Union flag leaflets

Leaflets warning people in east Belfast not to report criminal activity to the police have been condemned as “cowardly” by the city’s top officer.

The leaflets feature a gunman against the backdrop of a Union flag.

East Belfast Alliance MLA Naomi Long released an image of one on her Twitter account at the weekend.

She said they had been left on cars overnight from Friday to Saturday, and indicated that they are not the first recent example of such leafleting.

She urged the public to “ignore them”.

On Sunday, Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Chris Noble, said: “Police roundly condemn this cowardly attempt to intimidate a law abiding community.

“Policing only works in partnership with the community, acting on those things that are of concern to the community in order to keep them safe.

“Police will continue to apply legitimate pressure to those who prey on local people and who attempt to exercise illegitimate power and cause fear.

“Our focus on tackling criminality in east Belfast and all parts of the city will only be sharpened by this clear sign that community policing is having an impact.

“I would actively encourage anyone with any information about criminality in their area to pass that information to police on 101 or alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”