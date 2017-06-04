PSNI chief constable sends message to colleagues in London

The head of the PSNI has offered a message of support to his force’s counterparts in London.

George Hamilton issued the statement on Sunday afternoon following the terrorist attack in the London Bridge area the night before.

READ MORE DETAILS HERE.

A police statement from the chief constable read: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of London following this horrendous attack.

“We also send our support to our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police, City of London Police, British Transport Police and all the emergency services that responded last night.”

It came after Northern Irish political parties had already voiced their views on the atrocity – READ DETAILS HERE.