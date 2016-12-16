PSNI constable to stand trial over £4,000 theft

A policewoman is to stand trial accused of stealing nearly £4,000 being held by the PSNI, a judge ordered today.

Constable Yvonne Forte allegedly took the cash from evidential exhibits over a five-year period.

The 41-year-old faces seven charges involving theft and misconduct in a pubic office.

Forte, whose address was give as c/o Knocknagoney PSNI station, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to decide if she has a case to answer.

The five charges of theft span a period between September 2009 and July 2014.

It is alleged that the officer stole cash amounts of £760, £450, £985, £1,290 and £300 from PSNI exhibits.

She is further accused of two counts of wilful misconduct amounting to an abuse of the public’s trust in her as a police constable by removing a total of £3,785 belonging to the PSNI without reasonable excuse or justification.

Preliminary enquiry proceedings centred on prosecution claims that a prima facie case has been established.

Following submissions District Judge Peter King granted an application to have Forte returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

She was released on continuing bail until her arraignment on a date to be fixed.