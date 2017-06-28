PSNI: Dundonald burglary appeal

Police are appealing for assistance after the burglary at a house in the Wanstead Avenue area of Dundonald.

Detective Constable Ruth Gallagher said : “It was reported that between the hours of 9pm on Thursday 22 June and 7am on Friday 23 June, entry was gained to the premises.

"A number of items were stolen, including a Matika hammer action drill, 110v transformer and a double bladed wall tracker.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 751 of 23/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”