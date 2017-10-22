PSNI investigation launched after 'suspicious' death of man in Co Antrim

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in his 50’s in Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

The man's body was discovered around 10am this morning at an address on Townhill Road.



The officer leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: “While a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death we are treating the death as suspicious at this time.

"A 36 year old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody.



“The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details at this time.”