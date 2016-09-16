PSNI issue DVLA text scam warning

The police have issued a warning urging mobile phone users to be wary of a text scam.

PSNI South Belfast used Facebook to highlight a message purporting to be from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea asking recipients to click on a link.

"We have been trying to contact you, follow below for more information," the text reads.

The advice from police is clear. "As ever, clever scammers want your money, this is their latest effort. Sent to us by a helpful member of Neighbourhood Watch. If you receive similar, I wouldn't click on the link."

Reacting to a scam earlier this year, the DVLA took to Twitter: "Scam warning: we don't send text messages about vehicle tax refunds. Delete the message and don't click the link."