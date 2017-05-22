PSNI issue fresh appeal over Armoy road tragedy

A fresh appeal for witnesses has been issued into an Armoy road traffic collision that claimed the life of one man and left two others with critical injuries.

Police investigating the incident on the Coolkeeran Road, which occurred around 10.00pm on Sunday, May 7, would like to hear from anyone in the community with information who has not yet come forward.

Dylan O'Kane died from injuries sustained in the collision.

PSNI Inspector Colin Reeves said: “Twenty-one-year-old Dylan O’Kane died from injuries sustained in the incident. Dylan was a front seat passenger in a VW Passat involved in a collision with a VW Jetta and a Hyundai car.

“Two other men involved in this collision remain in hospital being treated for critical and life-changing injuries.

“We acknowledge and appreciate all of the information received to date. But I am making a fresh appeal to any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, to please come forward and contact us.

“I would particularly appeal to all members of the local community to speak with us should they have any information whatsoever concerning the actual collision or should they have any information concerning the whereabouts and movements of these vehicles prior to the actual time of the collision taking place, to please come forward.”

Hundreds of mourners attended Dylan’s funeral earlier this month at St Patrick’s Church in Armoy. The former Ballycastle High School pupil was desribed as “kind young fellow who would have done everyone a good turn”.

Police can be contacted at Coleraine PSNI or contact can be made with the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1399 of 7/05/2017.

Alternatively, Mr Reeves added, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.