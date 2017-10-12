PSNI mulling complaint after BBC Spotlight show

The PSNI are reviewing a complaint after the BBC’s investigative Spotlight show was broadcast about the Social Investment Fund (SIF) this week.

The programme examined alleged links between the DUP and UDA-connected community groups, how the SIF money was handed out by the DUP/Sinn Fein led Executive, and more.

Robin Newton has denied misleading the Assembly over declarations of interest in Charter NI – a UDA-linked group which gets public funding under SIF – following the broadcast.

On Thursday morning, the PSNI was asked by the News Letter if the PSNI looking into any potential breaches of the criminal law identified in the BBC broadcast, and if anyone been interviewed or arrested in relation to this.

It responded: “Police can confirm that a complaint has been received following the Spotlight programme on Tuesday night and this is currently being reviewed.”

It would not offer any further clarity on its statement when pressed.