PSNI offer public advice on what to do if terrorist strike occurs

Police have urged Northern Irish holidaymakers to be vigilant following the terror attacks in Spain.

The PSNI issued safety advice on what to do during a firearm or weapons attack abroad.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Whilst there is no specific information to suggest that UK residents or travellers will be targeted this summer, we feel that it is important in the wake of recent attacks that we continue to raise awareness, and that the public remains vigilant with an action plan in place.

“I would stress that the chance of becoming caught up in a terrorist incident remains low and that people should continue with their daily lives, enjoy their travels, but with this knowledge and advice in reserve, should it be required.”

The advice included running to a place of safety rather than surrendering or negotiating, hiding rather than confronting, and alerting police.

Ms Gray added: “A few minutes of your time is all it takes to arm yourself with the knowledge that could help keep you and your family safe.”