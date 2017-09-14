PSNI recover 'significant quantity of ammunition' and magazine during west Belfast alert

Police have recovered a magazine and a significant quantity of ammunition following a search conducted by Belfast District Support Team.

The items were located in the St. Mary’s Gardens area of Beechmount earlier today (Thursday, 14th September).

St Mary's Gardens - Google image

Police also recovered a number of pieces of artwork that are suspected stolen property. Detectives from Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the recovery of all of the items.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “The recovered material has been taken away for examination.”

Anyone who has information about any of the material recovered is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 350 of 14/09/17. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."