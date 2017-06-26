PSNI take missing 'pooch' into 'doggy custody'

Police in south Belfast are appealing for the owners of this charming 'pooch' to contact them.

In a Facebook post PSNI South Belfast said: "Currently in doggy custody!



"B Section have come across this fellow taking a dander down the Malone Road at 09.30 today.



"We took him to the Malone Road Vetinary Clinic but are unable to get the correct owners details form the microchip."

They are asking anyone who either owns or knows the owmers of this little dog to either contact the clinic or Belfast City Council.



