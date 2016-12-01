PSNI urges mediation on loyalist estate

A PSNI commander has called for mediation to resolve a bitter dispute in a loyalist estate in Carrickfergus that has so far cost £1.6 million to police.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said police were extremely concerned about the situation in the Castlemara estate.

He said the dispute involved the South East Antrim UDA and a local family.

The officer said nine people had been charged in relation to the situation since May.

Mr Martin said the South East Antrim UDA was a sizeable organisation comprising “several hundred” members.

He said a police presence was required in the estate on a daily basis - something that was draining funds and diverting resources from other priorities.