Pup hoping it will be third time lucky in his search for a home

An eight-month-old collie cross is hoping it will be third time lucky in the hunt for his forever home.

Theo was lucky once when he was rescued by Assisi animal sanctuary along with his brothers and sisters as a six week old puppy and lucky again when he was adopted by a local family but unfortunately, that did not work out as they changed their minds after just two months.

Theo is in search of a forever home

At the moment Theo is living with a foster family instead of at Assisi’s Conlig sanctuary and although this is better for him as he needs one to one care, it is still far from ideal.

His foster mum Pam explained: “I first had Theo and his siblings when they were very young puppies so once I heard he was needing to be re-homed again I knew we would provide that stop gap, love and attention and some necessary training.

“Since he came back to live with us, he has been diagnosed with epilepsy so he’ll need a little extra medical attention and help.

“Once he’s found his forever home Assisi will continue to look after of that aspect of his care though.

Can you help Theo find a home?

“He’s mostly great with other dogs and people but would need to be re-homed with other confident dogs and older children, due to his medical problems. He’s such a lovable pup but with his hard start in life he’s going to need firm boundaries, continued training and a home with experienced dog owners.

“Like most collies, Theo is very, very clever and picks things up really quickly. Opening doors, sit, stay, fetch and of course, climbing up for a cuddle!”

If you would be interested in giving Theo a place in your family, contact the Assisi sanctuary at 028 9181 2622.