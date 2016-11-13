PUP man assaulted as he confronts youths at David Ervine memorial

Police are investigating an alleged assault on a councillor who tried to stop youths defecating on a memorial to the late Progressive Unionist Party leader David Ervine.

The incident happened on Sunday morning on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast.

PUP councillor John Kyle told BBC News NI that he confronted four youths at the memorial at about 8.20am.

Mr Kyle said one was defecating while the others filmed it on mobile phones.

Mr Kyle said when he shouted at them, one of them kicked him off his bike and fled towards the Short Strand.

In a statement, police said: “Police are investigating the report of an assault on a man in the Albertbridge Road area of Belfast which occurred at approximately 8.40am this morning, Sunday, 13 November.

“Police are also investigating a report of attempted criminal damage to a memorial on the Albertbridge Road.

“Inspector Murphy would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents to contact police at Strandtown Police station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 470 13/11/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.