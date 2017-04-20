Puppies who won't survive without mother stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Mid Ulster, in which six French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a house.

The break-in and theft at Mousetown Road in Coalisland was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, April 18.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: "Sometime between 5pm and 9.30pm a garage at the property was broken into and five French bulldog puppies were taken.

"The puppies are only six weeks old and it is not believed that they will survive without their mother’s milk.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have noted any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who has any information to contact police at Mid-Ulster on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1526 18/04/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."