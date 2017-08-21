Quartet sail into record books after an epic trek

A team of ex-servicemen and civilians arrived in Belfast Harbour last week and in the process entered the record books.

The four men calling themselves Ireland 360 became the first ever mixed amputee and able-bodied team to circumnavigate Ireland on unmodified personal watercraft when they arrived at Titanic Dock marina on Friday evening.

Record setter Rory Mackenzie pictured as he returns to Belfast Harbour after being the first amputee to navigate around Ireland on a jet ski. Pic by Press Eye Belfast

They claimed the record, having travelled 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) on SEA-DOO GTIs in a variety of conditions from beautiful sunshine and flat calm seas to dense fog and choppy swells.

The journey began and ended in Belfast and took the team 14 days.

As part of the challenge, the team raised funds for Help for Heroes and the RNLI, its chosen charities, highlighting the charities’ work within local communities in both the UK and Ireland.

The Ireland 360 team is made up of Rory Mackenzie, an Army veteran who lost his right leg during the Iraq war; Tim Maw, a director at a property development company; Neil Laughton, a former UK Special Forces officer turned entrepreneur, and Mark Shoosmith, the managing director at a specialist vehicle garage.

Mr Laughton, Ireland 360 team leader, said: “I cannot express how delighted we are as a group to have completed this journey. We have had our ups and downs on this expedition especially when we hit the Atlantic coast but to have accomplished this feat demonstrates that no matter what physical or mental obstacles are put in front of people, anything is possible.”

Prior to arriving in Belfast the men had stopped over in Portrush and Larne. As they made their way past the Giant’s Causeway, Rathlin Island and Fair Head they described the north coast as “stunning”.