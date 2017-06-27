Queen among mourners at funeral service for Countess Mountbatten of Burma

The life of Countess Mountbatten of Burma was remembered at her funeral attended by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and her godson, the Prince of Wales.

Charles gave a private address at the funeral service of Lord Mountbatten's daughter, a woman he has described in the past as his "very special godmother".

The Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma's at St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge, London

Born Patricia Mountbatten, the Countess was the Duke of Edinburgh's first cousin and was the daughter of Charles's beloved great-uncle Earl Mountbatten.

The then Princess Elizabeth, her third cousin, was one of her bridesmaids at her wedding in 1946.

She died peacefully at her home in Mersham, Kent, on June 13, surrounded by her children who attended the service with their families.

The mourners arrived under heavy downpours with around 500 filling the pews of St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge, where the vicar, the Reverend Alan Gyle, conducted the service.

The Prince of Wales

Among the group were the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence and the Duke of York.

Members of the royal party also include the Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

Charles arrived at the church ahead of the Queen and Duke and when the royal couple approached the west door the prince kissed his mother's cheek and hand, then kissed his father on both cheeks before laying a hand affectionately on his back.

Philip's public appearance was only his second since a brief spell in hospital last week, for treatment for an unspecified infection.

The Countess had been the Colonel-in-Chief of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, known as "The Patricias", and soldiers from the unit acted as pall bearers.