Queen conveys sympathy to NI flood victims

The Queen has sent a personal representative to convey her sympathy to those affected by flooding in County Londonderry.

Londonderry YMCA said a letter of sympathy was hand delivered by the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Denis Desmond CBE, when he visited the damage in the Drumahoe area.

A bathroom in a house damaged by flooding at Riverside Park, Drumahoe

“We are absolutely delighted that Her Majesty is thinking about the those hit by the flooding and have acknowledged her letter,” a YMCA spokesman said.

The Queen had written to the Lord Lieutenant in the following terms: “I was saddened to learn of the devastating flooding which has affected County Londonderry and the surrounding areas. Please convey my sympathy to those who have been affected and my thanks and appreciate to the volunteers, community workers and members of the emergency services who have been involved in the response.”

Over a quarter of a million pounds in emergency fund assistance has been paid out to those impacted by the recent foods across Londonderry and Strabane. Derry and Strabane District Council received over 560 requests for assistance under the Emergency Payment Scheme, which was made available by the Department for Communities

The two Flood Help Centres associated with the council were at YMCA Drumahoe and Eglinton Community Centre, which opened for extended hours with representatives from a range of agencies in attendance to offer advice and assistance in terms of the level of support that is available including information on entitlements and insurance claims.