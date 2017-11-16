Queen jokes with student nurse during visit to university’s new medical building

The Queen has joked with a student nurse about him lying around in bed as he pretended to be a patient during a royal visit which also included a Caesarean operation with a mannequin mother and baby.

Craig Millward sat in bed wearing a gown at the new Allam Medical Building, at the University of Hull, as his fellow student showed the royal visitor how medicines were managed with patients.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the University of Hull, where she opened the Allam Medical Building, while visiting the city to mark its year as the UK City of Culture

Lecturer Mags Guest said to the Queen: “We’re using Craig, one of our student nurses, as a patient.”

The Queen smiled as she said: “Sometimes it’s alright, I suppose.”

And she laughed when Mrs Guest said: “He gets to spend a day in bed.”

As Craig, from Bridlington, was given a glass a water to take his fake drugs, the Queen said to him: “I hope it’s just water” and laughed along with the students gathered around his bed.

The Queen then went on to watch as other students tended to “John”, a talking mannequin of a 46-year-old man who, she was told, had just undergone a gall bladder operation.

She was then shown a realistic Caesarean operation in which another mannequin, called Helen Highwater, gave birth to a baby in an operating theatre.

The Queen, who was wearing a Stewart Parvin Air Force Blue cashmere coat over a silk print dress in Air Force blue, black and orange with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, watched from a short distance away as the blood-covered newborn was removed from its mother.

She then officially opened the Allam Medical Centre, which is at the heart of the university’s £28 million health campus.

Professor Julie Jomeen, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Hull, said: “The Allam Medical Building will transform the way we teach the next generation of health professionals, giving them the very best opportunities and training to deliver the healthcare of the future, and enhancing their student experience considerably.”

Each year 140 doctors graduate from Hull York Medical School, the university said.

The Queen began her day’s tour with a walkabout at Hull railway station after arriving by the Royal Train.

She smiled as she talked to many of the hundreds of people who lined her short walk from the platform to her waiting car, gathering dozens of bouquets of flowers from many of those waiting, including a number of children.

She was visiting as Hull continues to celebrates its tenure as UK City of Culture.

The city has seen hundreds of cultural events since the year-long Hull 2017 celebrations began in January.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the various events which will culminate in the Turner Prize being awarded in the city next month.

One of the most high profile events of the year was Blade, in which a 250ft (75m) long wind turbine blade was placed in the city centre.

The Queen also visited the state-of-the-art Siemens factory in Hull where the massive blade was made.