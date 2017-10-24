Queen names army's most senior animal - Drum horse Perseus

The Queen has named the most senior animal in the British Army - a Drum Horse called Perseus who has the rank of Major.

Towering over the Queen, the imposing animal, which is 17.1 hands high, was given his new name by the monarch when she visited the barracks of his unit, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, with the Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at the Hyde Barracks, London

At one point Perseus - named after the character from Greek mythology - who was ridden by Lance Corporal Richard Brown in full ceremonial dress, appeared to bow to the Queen.

The Queen's in-depth knowledge of horses is well known in racing circles but even she was intrigued during the visit when she met a horse painted with a skeleton.

It is being used to teach Troopers from the Regiment's two squadrons - The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals - about the anatomy of the animals they ride at major state occasions like Trooping the Colour and the State Opening of Parliament.

Educational company Horses Inside Out staged the demonstration with anatomist Gillian Higgins from the organisation explaining her work to the Queen.

The monarch joked at the end when she asked "does that come off?" and was reassured by Ms Higgins the paint was "water-based, hypoallergenic and non-toxic".