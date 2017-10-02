Queen sends 'thoughts and prayers' to those affected by Las Vegas atrocity

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh said they were "saddened" to hear of the shooting in Las Vegas, which has killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

In a message of condolence to US president Donald Trump, they described the atrocity as a "terrible attack".

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's message said: "Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Las Vegas.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and those who have been injured."

Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, had as many as 10 guns, including rifles, with him in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino skyscraper, officials said.

The attack on an outdoor country music show in the city on Sunday night was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.