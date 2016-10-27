Queen to attend unveiling of NI painter’s portrait

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will attend the official unveiling of a portrait of the Queen by acclaimed Northern Ireland artist Colin Davidson in London next month.

Colin Davidson’s portraits of seminal figures, including those of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Nobel Laureate Seamus Heaney, have attracted international acclaim.

The reception will take place at Crosby Hall on November 8, 2016. Political leaders and heads of government institutions from both Britain and Ireland will attend the reception, which is being hosted by Co-operation Ireland chairman Dr Christopher Moran.

Her Majesty is joint patron of the organisation.

Speaking ahead of the prestigious unveiling, Dr Moran said: “Her Majesty has been a constant supporter of the work of Co-operation Ireland and has a long standing commitment to fostering Anglo-Irish relations including North/South relations on the Island of Ireland.

“This is another landmark event which is following a series of memorable and historically seminal occasions during The Queen’s tenure as joint Patron of Co-operation Ireland.

“The attendance by so many Political Leaders from Great Britain and The Island of Ireland demonstrates the true strength of modern Anglo-Irish relations and it is wonderful to have been able to engage the talents of one of Northern Ireland’s most internationally acclaimed artists Colin Davidson to mark the occasion.”