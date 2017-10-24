Queen wins £6.7m on the horses ... as an owner

The Queen has earned more than £6.7 million from her winning horses over almost 30 years of racing, according to new research.

Figures compiled since 1988 show that the Queen, a lifelong horse breeder and owner, recorded her highest annual total in 2016 when she scooped just over £555,000.

During this period, the Queen’s horses have won 451 flat races out of 2,815 runs, according to the website myracing.com, averaging just over 15 wins a year, with a winning percentage of 15.9%.

Thoroughbreds owned by the monarch have won 20 races this year, placing her 11th in the flat Owners’ Championship in terms of victories, and earning her £413,000, according to the racing website.

The Queen’s love of the equine world is something she shared with her mother and she has been breeding and racing horses for more than 60 years.

Her thoroughbreds have won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

Her horse Dunfermline, ridden by jockey Willie Carson, gave the Queen her most famous victory, triumphing in the Oaks and St Leger in her Silver Jubilee year, 1977.

In recent years the Queen made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup with Estimate in 2013.

She has also notched up more than 20 other winners at Royal Ascot – one of the premier events of the racing season.