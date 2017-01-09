'Quick thinking' PSNI officers save drowning victim

Two PSNI offivcers have been praised for their bravery after saving the life of a female at Belfast Harbour behind the SSE arena.

News of the courageous act has been revealed on Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page.

In a post, they say: "Team paged by CGOC Belfast Coastguard to back up our flank team for a female in the water behind the SSE Arena Belfast.

"While on route to Belfast the call came to stand down and return to Portaferry due to the female being recovered from the water by 2 brave Police Service of Northern Ireland officers who entered the water to save her."

They added that Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team, Lagan Search & Rescue, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service & Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

"The quick thinking of the 2 Police Officers made this incident a good outcome, well done," added the post.