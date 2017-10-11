Quit right now, speaker told by MLAs

Calls for the Stormont speaker to quit immediately have been issued from across the political spectrum, despite him announcing his intention to leave his post after fresh claims surfaced concerning him and Charter NI.

Robin Newton – the long-standing East Belfast MLA who has held the post since May last year – said on Wednesday that, at the next available sitting of the Assembly, he will move to have a replacement speaker elected.

It followed claims by the BBC’s Spotlight show the previous night that he had a greater role with UDA-connected group Charter NI than fellow MLAs had been led to believe.

Mr Newton’s statement on Wednesday denied he had misled the Assembly about his involvement with the group, which controversially gets public cash via the Social Investment Fund (SIF).

However, the fact Mr Newton said only that he will seek to leave his £87,500-per-year role at the next session of Stormont (which has not sat since March and has no date for sitting again) did not satisfy political opponents; later, statements from the UUP, SDLP and Sinn Fein demanded he step down now.

The UUP’s Roy Beggs said the speaker should “simply go”, and that a “radical investigation” into SIF is now needed.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said not only should Mr Newton “immediately resign” as speaker, but his role as MLA is in “serious question” too.

The SIF scheme is run by the Executive Office (under control of the DUP/Sinn Fein first and deputy first ministers), and whilst BBC Spotlight focused mainly on the DUP, Mr Eastwood said Sinn Fein “cannot wash their hands of their role” in handling SIF money.

Meanwhile, Caral Ni Chuilin, IRA-bomber-turned MLA, also demanded Mr Newton’s instant resignation, saying “the public demand integrity”.

Tuesday night’s twist on the Charter NI controversy centres on what the exact nature of Mr Newton’s link to the group is.

Charter NI is a community development charity headed by convicted armed robber and alleged North Down UDA leader Dee Stitt.

As speaker, last October Mr Newton blocked a question about a contentious £1.7m public funding package managed by Charter NI – however, in doing so, he did not declare any link to the group, which had previously said Mr Newton was its “advisor”.

Once a row erupted over this, Mr Newton said that while he had offered advice to Charter NI, “I do not hold and have never held a position as advisor,” and his involvement with it was “no different than it would be with any organisation in my constituency”.

Tuesday’s BBC programme quoted from internal Charter NI documents it said it had seen, which spanned many years. These, it said, refer to him as an advisor “again and again”, show that from late 2012 he attended full board meetings, and more.

In response, Mr Newton’s statement (described as a personal one, but issued via the DUP press office) said: “I reject the allegations in the Spotlight programme. I did not mislead the NI Assembly.

“I have never been appointed to any position with Charter NI. I am not responsible for how others refer to me in their correspondence.

“I will not be a candidate for speaker in any new Assembly. At the next NI Assembly sitting, I will chair the election of a new speaker as the first matter of business.”

Meanwhile, speaking to BBC Evening Extra, ex-standards commissioner at Stormont Douglas Bain said that whilst he had just left the role (leaving no-one to investigate complaints against members), if he were still in it, he would consider “calling in” the matter for investigation himself given the public interest issues at stake, rather than waiting for someone to formally lodge a complaint.

He suggested that in some circumstances failure to declare interests could be a criminal matter under the Northern Ireland Act 1998, leading to a fine.

The DUP did not issue its own party statement on the matter, or respond to the criticism of the SDLP, UUP or Sinn Fein.