Rainbow flag flies at Stormont House for first time

A rainbow Pride flag has been raised at a UK Government building at Stormont for the first time.

The flag was raised beside Stormont House on Friday morning to mark the city’s Pride festival.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire gave the go-ahead for the symbolic move.

It comes amid a long-running political dispute on the region’s ban on same-sex marriage.

The issue is one of the sticking points preventing the return of a powersharing administration, with Sinn Fein demanding the Democratic Unionists stop blocking a law change.

While Mr Brokenshire stressed it was a matter for devolved ministers to resolve, he expressed hope a law change would materialise.

“I’m pleased to have authorised the flying of the Pride flag at Stormont House for the first time,” he said.

“Whilst policy on equal marriage is entirely a devolved matter for politicians within the Assembly, I voted in support of equal marriage in England and Wales and like the Prime Minister hope this can be extended to Northern Ireland in the future.”

The building is Mr Brokenshire’s base within the grounds of the wider Stormont estate, which also hosts the home of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Parliament Buildings and the Executive at Stormont Castle.