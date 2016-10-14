Rangers to hold minute’s silence during tonight’s game for Larne bus crash victim Ryan Baird

Rangers will hold a minute’s silence during tonight’s game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in tribute to Larne bus crash victim Ryan Baird.

Members of the club also formed a guard of honour during a family church service in Scotland yesterday for Ryan.

The Scottish service was held after Ryan’s body was released earlier this week, and his family are now preparing to bury their beloved son in the Larne area tomorrow (Saturday October 15).

Ryan, who had moved to Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway and was engaged to be married next August, lost his life on Saturday October 1 after a coach transporting Rangers fans to the Ibrox Stadium overturned in East Ayrshire.

Ryan’s grieving father Alex told the Times: “There were 400-500 people at the service in Scotland including a lot of big Rangers names such as the Director.

“After the service we accompanied Ryan home on the boat.

“We are glad to have him home but it has been very sad and emotional for everyone.”

Ryan will be laid to rest in an Orange funeral with full regalia to be worn, which will take place at 12pm tomorrow in Magheramorne Presbyterian Church.

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral of the popular local man, who was a former member of Larne Rangers Supporters Club and played in Cairncastle Flute Band and Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band.

“Ryan was a member of Magheramorne LOL 249 and I am a member of Ballyboley LOL 258, so the Orange men will form a guard of honour as we walk down the street,” Alex continued.

“Anyone who wishes to wear football scarves in Ryan’s honour is welcome to do so.”

The funeral service will be followed by interment at Ballycarry New Cemetery and refreshments in Ballycarry Presbyterian Church Hall.

Rangers will hold a tribute to Ryan during their match against St Johnstone on October 26, when a minute’s applause will be held in the 39th minute of the game.