Rathfriland burglary: Police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the Spelga Drive area of Rathfriland.

Sometime between 11pm on Monday, September 12 and 5am on Tuesday, September 13, two sheds at a house were broken into and two mountain bikes, a set of golf clubs and some tools were stolen.

Details of the incident were only made public by the PSNI today (Saturday).

Constable Matthew Keys said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Armagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 437 of 13/09/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”