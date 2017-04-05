Rathfriland church holds special service to remember Titanic

A special service will be held in First Rathfriland Presbyterian Church this Sunday to mark the sinking of the Titanic and a member of the congregation who died at sea.

The service, at 7pm, marks the 105th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Thomas Rowan Morrow, a member of the congregation, perished at sea.

He was one of the 113 3rd Class Passengers (Irish Emigrants) who embarked on RMS Titanic at Queenstown, now named Cobh, Co Cork and set sail at 1.30pm on April 11 1912 bound for New York. He was aged 30 when he died.

The service will be conducted by Rev Trevor Boyd and the praise will be led by Mourne Male Voice Singers conducted by Ronald Annett.

A total of 1,517 lost their lives in the tragic sinking of the Titanic, including 832 passengers.

Just 32% of those onboard survived the disaster.

The youngest known victim was Sidney Leslie Goodwin, aged just 19 months.