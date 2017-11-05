RBL Festival of Remembrance highlighted ‘reflection and hope’

Some 2,000 people enjoyed the Royal British Legion’s annual Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance at the Belfast Waterfront.

The audience, which included His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester, were treated to Saturday night performances from home-grown stars of the big screen Jayne Wisener and Fra Fee, The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion and The Police Male Voice Choir.

An eclectic musical programme featured performances of favourites from Les Miserables and My Fair Lady alongside more traditional military laments and hymns.

A highlight of the evening saw Jayne and Fra come together to perform a West Side Story medley accompanied by The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment.

George Black, chairman of The Royal British Legion (RBL) in Northern Ireland, said: “The poppy is both a symbol of remembrance and hope and the festival represented that perfectly.

“The musical programme highlighted the hope for the future before the extremely moving service of Remembrance provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices that so many have made in the service of their country.”

Mr Black, who was hosting his final festival as chairman of the RBL in Northern Ireland, added: “Once again the festival was a resounding success and I can confidently hand over the reins to my predecessor knowing that the event goes from strength to strength each year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what can be achieved next year as we look to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.”

The poppy and RBL are often associated with WWI and WWII and elderly veterans. However, the RBL is now calling on the public to reconsider this and wear it in support of the armed forces community, past and present.