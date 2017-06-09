Record-breaking Sinn Fein victory in West Belfast

Sinn Fein has romped home in West Belfast with a record-breaking victory for incumbent Paul Maskey.

In the seat once held by Gerry Adams, the party polled its biggest every result, with Mr Maskey taking an extraordinary 27,107 votes – more than 66% of all votes cast in the constituency.

The most that Mr Adams ever polled was 24,348 in his penultimate election in the constituency in 2005.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll’s vote fell from 6,798 in 2015 to 4,132.

Significantly, he fell to third place behind the DUP’s Frank McCoubrey, who polled 5,455 votes – up from 2,773 in 2015 when he had finished fourth.

The SDLP saw its vote collapse further, down from 3,475 to 2,860.

Sorcha Eastwood of the Alliance Party, who was married on polling day, took 731 votes.

And Conor Campbell of the Workers’ Party took 348 votes.