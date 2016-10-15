Refused to drop knife until police drew arms

When he stopped taking his medication and got drunk a 24-year-old man lunged at a police officer with a knife, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Glen King, Mount Charles, Banbridge, was sentenced to a total of six months in prison.

He had previously admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence and three assaults on police officers on July 26 this year.

Sentencing in the case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

Outlining the background to the offences a public prosecutor said that at 2.05am police were called to a disturbance at Mount Charles in Banbridge. They saw the defendant at an upstairs window. He was shouting down at police and refused to come downstairs.

A female who was downstairs spoke to police through a window when King came towards the window holding a knife.

He lunged at an officer who had to turn to avoid being struck and they managed to get the window closed.

King then came out of the rear of the house into an alleyway and did not put down the knife until police drew their firearms.

Inside the property police tried to calm him down but he refused and when he was told CS spray would be used he kicked off and had to be restrained. When interviewed the following day he said he had no recollection of events.

He claimed he had been drinking for days and had not taken anti-psychotic medication prescribed to him.

A barrister representing King said his client was a ‘victim of the Troubles’ and that his childhood had been severely blighted.

He explained that about six months before this incident the defendant had been diagnosed with psychotic issues and was put on medication.

The lawyer added that King then thought he was better, went off the medication and took alcohol.

He said the defendant’s wife took exception to him not taking his medication and she immediately called the police. King reacted the way he did and accepted he kicked out.

The barrister added that once his client had the alcohol out of his system he admitted he was wrong and expressed remorse the next day; now King’s wife was in charge of his medication and he was in a supportive environment.

District Judge Liam McNally said that the defendant had lunged at a police officer with a knife and then kicked out.

For possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence King was sentenced to six months in prison.

Concurrent four month terms were imposed for each of the three assaults on police. He was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

King’s barrister later applied for bail to appeal the sentences and he was released on his own bail of £500 pending appeal.