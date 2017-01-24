Remain losers have been given ability to wage warfare: DUP

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said yesterday’s “disappointing” Supreme Court ruling will allow remainers to wage “parliamentary guerrilla warfare”.

However he said his party welcomed the clarity of the ruling and the dismissal of a challenge to allow devolved governments to have a veto.

Brexit committee member Mr Wilson said: “It is disappointing that the Supreme Court has not found in the government’s favour and has given the ability to those anti-democratic losers within the remain camp to conduct a parliamentary guerrilla warfare against the decision by the people of the UK to leave the EU.

“At least today’s ruling has meant there will be no veto to the devolved administrations. It would have been totally irrational to have the Northern Ireland Assembly, Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament, dictate the direction in which the nation should go after such a clear and decisive vote.”