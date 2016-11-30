Renewed appeal for informaton on Terry Bradley art theft

Detectives investigating the burglary of an Art Gallery in Chichester Street in Belfast overnight on November 23 are continuing to appeal for information.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported that sometime between 6pm last night and 10am this morning entry was gained to the premises and a number of original paintings and prints painted by the Artist Terry Bradley were stolen.

Terry Bradley art

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone who may have any information that could assist with enquiries, or anyone who is offered any paintings in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives in Reactive and Organised Crime Branch at Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 337 of 24/11/16.

"Or alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”