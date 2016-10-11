Republican’s widow doesn’t want anniversary parade

The widow of a prominent republican has said plans for a parade to mark his death are “against the family’s wishes”.

Declan McGlinchey’s widow, Brenda, described the plans for a parade in Bellaghy as “hugely disrespectful”.

Declan McGlinchey, son of notorious INLA gunman Dominic, died in County Londonderry on November 1 last year from a heart attack, aged 39.

A parade by the Martyrs of Eireann Independent Flute Band, which is expected to pay tribute to Mr McGlinchey, is due to take place in Bellaghy, Co Londonderry, on Saturday October 29.

Brenda McGlinchey, speaking to the Irish News, said: “Neither myself nor any of my children want this to be done. People need to know that it is against the family’s wishes and that we do not support this parade.”

“We have only found out about it by chance. They knew that we wouldn’t agree. Anyone with common courtesy would have come to speak to the family.

“They will be having flags there against our wishes. It is hugely disrespectful.

“My family want to live a normal life and I have to think about my children, who are getting counselling and are still suffering the effects of the death of their father.

I have two children in Declan’s grave and I don’t want it to be a republican grave. It is a family grave.”

The march is due to begin at 3pm and will involve ten flute bands, and an estimated 450 participants and supporters.