Residents call for removal of GAA flags from Belfast lampposts

A residents group in south Belfast that objected to the flying of paramilitary flags has also spoken out against the display of GAA flags and bunting in the area.

South Belfast Residents Against Flags (SBRAF) said it was disappointed that blue and yellow flags had been erected in the Malone and Strandmillis areas ahead of local club St Brigid’s taking on Dunloy in the GAA intermediate final this weekend.

There are residents who perceive GAA flags as sectarian

A statement on the group’s Facebook page said it was “disappointing to see yet more flags on lampposts in south Belfast”.

Although the SBRAF said it had been given assurances that the items would be removed immediately following the game, the group added: “A bit of sensitivity wouldn’t go amiss. There are residents who perceive GAA flags as sectarian and there really is no reason why supporting residents can’t hang them from their own property.

“Can’t be one law for one and another for everybody else. SBRAF does not support any flags hanging for any reason from public utilities. Hang your legal flags from your own property.”

The group had previously called for the removal of UVF flags that appeared in the Cantrell Close area.

Despite criticism that it had gone too far in objecting to the GAA trappings, SBRAF said it was important to adopt a consistent approach.

“SBRAF is against all flags on public property regardless of what they are supporting. No issue with flags being flown on private property,” the group said.

One comment in response to the SBRAF post said: “These flags are celebrating local sporting achievement, a healthy and positive pursuit. A totally different issue than that which your group should be addressing.”

Another reply said: “All flags on DOE property are illegal. Get them all down.”

Speaking on the BBC Talkback programme yesterday, Dominica McGowan of SBRAF said that although she thought the GAA was a “great” organisation, “unfortunately the GAA is perceived by many as a political flag”.

Ms McGowan also said that, until there is legislation in place, there should be “no flags of any description on lampposts”.

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna told the same programme it was necessary that even non-political flags should not be flown on public property.

“All emblems should be removed. In the absence of regulation, they have to be treated the same, but I think everybody would differentiate between those different categories of flags and emblems.”