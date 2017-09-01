Restaurant apologises to breastfeeding mum

A leading restaurant chain has apologised after a Co Londonderry woman was told she could not breast feed her premature baby in one of its branches.

Lisa Wilson was on her first day trip to Belfast with eight-week-old baby Oliver and her partner Connor Morrison when the incident happened at PizzaExpress in Victoria Square on Wednesday.

Speaking to Belfast Live, the 28-year-old Portstewart woman said: “We were told there was no breastfeeding in the restaurant like it was a shameful thing to even consider.”

The refusal to accommodate Lisa and Oliver contravened the nationwide policy held by PizzaExpress, which states breastfeeding is welcome in all of their restaurants.

Zoe Bowley, the company’s managing director said: ‘We are so sorry that Ms Wilson and Mr Morrison had this experience in one of our restaurants. We have a policy which welcomes breastfeeding across all of our restaurants.

“In this instance, our policy was obviously not adhered to and we will make sure to communicate this again to our staff to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone ever again. We are in direct contact with the couple to resolve this issue.”