Restrictions imposed on multiple demonstrations

Restrictions have been imposed on a number of parades due to take place this weekend, including an anti-internment march set for Sunday.

Around 5,000 participants are expected to take part in the republican demonstration, due to begin at 11.30am on Sunday.

Restrictions imposed by the Parades Commission mean the parade isn’t allowed to proceed beyond North Queen Street towards the junction with Frederick Street, but must proceed only as far as the entrance to Clifton House, at Clifton House Mews, where it must disperse or return to its assembly point at Ardoyne Avenue.

Meanwhile, a parade dubbed ‘Northern Ireland Against Terrorism’ due to take place after midday on Sunday is expected to feature members of the controversial far-right group Britain First.

Restrictions imposed on that parade means it can’t assemble, as planned, at the front of City Hall but instead on Donegall Square East opposite Patterson’s Place. Restrictions were also imposed on the route, meaning it must proceed from its new assembly point along Donegall Square East to disperse at the entrance to Belfast City Hall opposite the Ulster Bank.

A counter-demonstration against that parade is planned, dubbed ‘Belfast Says No to Fascism’. The counter-protest must take place on Donegall Square East beyond the side entrance to Belfast City Hall in the direction of Donegall Square South.