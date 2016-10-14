Resurfacing scheme to start on Northway

Work will begin on Monday on a £140,000 resurfacing scheme for the A3 Northway in Portadown.

The resurfacing extends from outside Portadown railway station towards Armagh, taking in the junctions of West Street and Corcrain Road.

It will be carried out during off-peak hours through night-time working. The road will be closed between the hours of 6.30pm and 6am on week nights only.

Through traffic will be diverted via Charles Street, Brownstown Road, Armagh Road, Church Street, High Street, Castle Street and Mill Avenue. The diversion routes will be signposted

The work is due to be completed on Saturday, October 29.

A spokesperson for TransportNI said, “TransportNI has made every effort to programme the necessary works operations, and traffic management arrangements, to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“However road users should be aware that unavoidable delays are to be expected and should allow additional time when planning journeys in the area.

“As with all works of this nature, planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions. TransportNI will keep the public informed of any change.”