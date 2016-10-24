Reward offered to find missing family pet?

A Belfast family have offered a reward of £200 to help them find their beloved dog.
In a Facebook post Dorota Konieczna offered the cash incentive "to please help us find our beloved family pet".
She said the little nine-year-old dog was last seen in Wolfhill Manor in north Belfast.
"Please share and help he mean a lot for us, he's 9 year old wee dog!," the post reads.
"He suffered from serious neck injury few month ago and he had surgery and he need regular medical care! His name it's Chicko."
