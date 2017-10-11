RHI overspend far greater than first feared, department tells court

The scale of the overspend on the RHI scheme has now increased from a potential figures of £500 million to about £700 million, the Stormont department responsible for the debacle has told the High Court.

On the fourth day of a judicial review case which RHI claimants have taken against the Department for the Economy, the department’s lawyer told Mr Justice Colton that the scale of the problem is now worse than previously feared.

Tony McGleenan QC said that what had once been referred to by the department as a likely £490 million overspend is now potentially a £700 million figure which will have to be found from Stormont’s budget between now and 2036.

He emphasised that this was a “worst case scenario” and that because of the length of time involved and other variables such as the life expectancy of boilers it was necessarily an estimate.

Earlier in the case, the RHI claimants argued that the overspend is actually far lower and could be as little as either £160 million or even £60 million.

However, Mr McGleenan said that there were multiple flaws in the assumptions behind how that figure had been arrived at.

MORE TO FOLLOW