RHI Scandal: Belfast City Council call for public inquiry

Belfast City Council is calling on for full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal.

The motion, proposed by former DUP councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by 23 votes in favour to 12 against.

Ms Patterson’s motion called on councillors to note the “serious public concern amongst our constituents in relation to financial squander” and proposed that Belfast City Council writes to Secretary of State James Brokenshire to request a public inquiry.

“The secretary of state has a public responsibility to initiate an inquiry regarding this,” Mrs Patterson told the BBC

“I certainly think he will listen to Belfast City Council - we are elected by the people and we certainly need to have our say in this. We are the closest, on the ground, to the people of Northern Ireland, right across the province, and everyone is talking about the same issue.”