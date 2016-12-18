RHI scandal: Only DUP and Sinn Fein not backing public inquiry

The DUP and Sinn Féin remain the only major parties yet to back calls for a “judge-led public inquiry” to get to the bottom of the RHI scandal.

The two largest political parties in Northern Ireland are each, however, calling for some form of “an independent investigation”, but appeared to stop just short of calling for a public inquiry.

Every other major party in Northern Ireland has given at least some form of support in recent days to a public inquiry.

Asked specifically whether they would support former DUP minister Jonathan Bell’s calls for a “judge-led public inquiry”, both the DUP and Sinn Féin declined the opportunity to back the proposal.

The DUP are proposing, instead, “an independent investigation, free from political interference”, but say the precise details have yet to be worked out.

Sinn Féin are proposing an “independent, time-framed and robust investigation” and will call on Arlene Foster to step aside to allow it to take place.

Martin McGuinness MLA said: “Sinn Féin will bring forward a proposal to the Assembly which calls on the first minister to stand aside until this independent investigation brings forward a preliminary report.”

First Minister Arlene Foster is to make a highly anticipated statement on the RHI scandal on Monday.

Mr McGuinness said on Sunday: “The statement which Arlene Foster plans to make to the Assembly tomorrow does not have my authority or approval as deputy first minister. We have told the DUP this.

“If she speaks this will be in a personal capacity and not in her role as first minister.

“There is no credibility in an inquiry established solely by the DUP or in the selective release of some documents by DUP departments.

“If the DUP does take a unilateral approach, disregarding the authority and joint nature of the Executive Office on an issue which is cross-cutting, with massive budgetary implications and which is undermining public confidence in the political institutions, this will have grave consequences.”

Asked whether they would support a public inquiry, a DUP spokesperson said: “The DUP supports the need for an independent investigation, free from partisan political interference, to establish the facts around the RHI scheme.

“We are of the view that the conclusions of any investigation must be made public and that any investigation must be conducted speedily to assist in the process of building public confidence.

“We have been working to reach agreement with officials and others on the precise details.”